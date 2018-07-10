I consider myself fortunate – Ndlovu

Ndlovu sees himself as fortunate to have been part of the development before turning professional in 2016.

Speaking at the launch of the 2018 SAB League national championships held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday, the 20-year old gave thanks to the SAB and SAFA for giving an opportunity to live his dream.

“I can never emphasise just how impactful the SAB League has been in my life. Growing up, a huge amount of importance was placed on development in South Africa, it was rare to have initiatives which focused on other aspects of the game. I consider myself fortunate to have been able to interact with the sport in a different way through the administration course,” said the Maritzburg midfielder.

“The workshop gave me a deeper understanding of the sport from the front, as well as behind the scenes and I applaud both SAB and SAFA for giving young players like myself an opportunity to understand what takes place beyond the football pitch.”

At last season’s end of year awards, Ndlovu was awarded the best PSL young player and midfielder of the season.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.