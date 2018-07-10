Sundowns set to send Ngele on loan again

Before that loan spell, the 27-year-old spent the 2016/17 Absa Premiership season on loan at Bidvest Wits, where he helped the Students win a maiden league title.

Ever since the Botswana international joined Masandawana from Platinum Stars (now known as Cape Umoya United) back in 2014, he has only made one league appearance for Mosimane’s side, and Mosimane explains why.

“He is struggling to fit in,” he told reporters in Botswana at the back of his side’s 1-0 loss to Township Rollers in an international friendly over the weekend.

“We have to do what we have to do and I think we will probably have to give him a chance to play somewhere (else). But he must want to play also, he must fight … we can help him but he must also help himself.

“It goes both ways, he must show he wants to play, everybody has to improve,” he added.

Ngele has returned to Chloorkop from across town at the Matsatsantsa camp, but he faces stern competition from new acquisition Toni Silva, among the many in Mosimane’s star-studded team.

“He is up against very good players on the wings, he is up against Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane, Toni Silva, and as a No 10 he is up against the likes of Sibusiso Vilakazi.

“We must also understand that it was a little bit difficult for him because Khama Billiat was there, Percy Tau was there, so it was not easy to find those places when those two guys were there and we have to be honest.”

The former Bafana Bafana mentor lauded Rollers’ style of play and game plan after the 1-0 defeat, which was preceded by a 3-0 Downs win the weekend before.

“They play well and they have a good defence and they are dynamic upfront as well as having a little bit of power upfront. They have to be clinical and avoid some little mistakes at the back,” he said.

