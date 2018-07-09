Canadian striker looking for PSL move

According to Evening Telegraph, Haber has a year left on his contract with Dundee, but is interested in playing in South Africa.

The striker is said to have asked his club to allow him to try his luck in South Africa after spending most of last season on the bench under new coach Neil McCann.

The striker, who travelled to South Africa while his teammates were off to Portugal’s Algarve, is linked with Bidvest Wits who are revamping their team ahead of next season.

