PSL News 9.7.2018 12:57 pm

Canadian striker looking for PSL move

Bidvest Wits are crowned 2017 Champions during the Telkom Knockout Final match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits at Princess Magogo Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Dundee striker Marcus Haber is currently in South Africa hoping to find a new club.

According to Evening Telegraph, Haber has a year left on his contract with Dundee, but is interested in playing in South Africa.

The striker is said to have asked his club to allow him to try his luck in South Africa after spending most of last season on the bench under new coach Neil McCann.

The striker, who travelled to South Africa while his teammates were off to Portugal’s Algarve, is linked with Bidvest Wits who are revamping their team ahead of next season.

