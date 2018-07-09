Former Chiefs winger weighing up options

The Zimbabwean winger, who was released by Chiefs at the end of last season, stopped training with Maritzburg United last week after the club decided against signing him.

According to the player’s agent, Mike Ngobeni, the player is now training by himself after leaving United.

“We are still searching for a new club for Edmore, but we have offers in front of us,” Ngobeni told Goal.

“He is still here in South Africa and training by himself for now. We are following on leads, but by next week we will have something for you,” said the agent.

“There are clubs interested, but cannot divulge names, as it will jeopardise the moves and negotiations – give me a call on Tuesday,” concluded Ngobeni.

