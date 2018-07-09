 
PSL News 9.7.2018

Chiefs and Fosa discuss Dax’s release

Phakaaathi Reporter
John Takwara of Zimbabwe and Andriamirado Andrianarimanana of Madagscar during the COSAFA Cup match between Zimbabwe and Madagascar at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on June 28, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Madagascan club Fosa Juniors have confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs have reached out to them to discuss the release of Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana.

It is reported that Fosa management met last Friday to respond to Chiefs, who have asked for the player to be released to them.

“They only thing I can say at this moment is that we have received correspondence form Chiefs, but the president of the club must still study it properly,” Fosa Juniors spokesman Ando Harivola was quoted as saying by the Sunday World.

“We are meeting to discuss it. As things stand Dax is still a Fosa Junior player.”

Meanwhile, Andrianarimanana is keen to join Chiefs.

“I am very happy with my club, but an international transfer would of course be very interesting for my future. Everything will depend on the negations between the two clubs,” said Andrianarimanana.

