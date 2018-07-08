Cheeseboy reveals why he left Ajax

Mokoena has resurfaced at newly promoted side Highlands Park where he is training with the club.

Phakaaathi reported that his former coach Owen Da Gama is interested in giving the 31-year-old midfielder a contract.

“Owen da Gama invited me at Highlands. I am enjoying myself. I worked with Owen at Pirates,” Mokoena told PowerSport.

“I am young. I cannot quit now. I am young. Well, Ajax paid for the remainder of the contract. But it was difficult for me to move. But I decided to move elsewhere.

“I had a fallout at Ajax. When Roger left, it became difficult. They said coach Menzo does not want to use me. I could not even go on loan. The contract at Ajax ended at the end of last season.”

