PSL News 8.7.2018 12:27 pm

Cheeseboy reveals why he left Ajax

Lebohang Mokoena. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Cheeseboy Mokoena has revealed why he left Ajax Cape Town a few months after joining the Mother City club.

Mokoena has resurfaced at newly promoted side Highlands Park where he is training with the club.

Phakaaathi reported that his former coach Owen Da Gama is interested in giving the 31-year-old midfielder a contract.

“Owen da Gama invited me at Highlands. I am enjoying myself. I worked with Owen at Pirates,” Mokoena told PowerSport.

“I am young. I cannot quit now. I am young. Well, Ajax paid for the remainder of the contract. But it was difficult for me to move. But I decided to move elsewhere.

“I had a fallout at Ajax. When Roger left, it became difficult. They said coach Menzo does not want to use me. I could not even go on loan. The contract at Ajax ended at the end of last season.”

