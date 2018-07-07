 
menu
PSL News 7.7.2018 09:40 am

Sundowns coy about Mahlambi deal  

Phakamani Mahlambi training with Al Ahly teammates.

Phakamani Mahlambi training with Al Ahly teammates.

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed their interest in signing Bafana Bafana forward Phakamani Mahlambi.

Reports suggest that Sundowns are looking to sign Mahlambi on a loan deal from Egyptian side Al Ahly. Mahlambi is set to replace Percy Tau who is linked with a move to Europe before the start of next season.

Sundowns media co-ordinator Thulani Thuswa didn’t want to comment on the club signing Mahlambi who is currently in South Africa for the off-season break.

“I cannot reveal whether we have signed Phakamani Mahlambi or not. The matter is sensitive at this point,” Thuswa told PowerSport.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.