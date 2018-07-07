Sundowns coy about Mahlambi deal  

Reports suggest that Sundowns are looking to sign Mahlambi on a loan deal from Egyptian side Al Ahly. Mahlambi is set to replace Percy Tau who is linked with a move to Europe before the start of next season.

Sundowns media co-ordinator Thulani Thuswa didn’t want to comment on the club signing Mahlambi who is currently in South Africa for the off-season break.

“I cannot reveal whether we have signed Phakamani Mahlambi or not. The matter is sensitive at this point,” Thuswa told PowerSport.

