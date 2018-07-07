 
PSL News 7.7.2018 08:00 am

Hlatshwayo is not going anywhere – Wits CEO

Thulani Hlatshwayo of Bidvest Wits challenges Rodney Ramagalela of Polokwane City. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Bidvest Wits CEO Jose Ferreira says the club’s captain Thulani Hlatshwayo is not for sale.

Ferreira’s comments come after the Bafana Bafana defender was linked with a move to Orlando Pirates.

The Wits boss says the club has extended Hlatshwayo’s contract, which would see him stay at the club in the current transfer win.

“Thulani Hlatshwayo is not going anywhere. At this stage, he is our player. What is the truth today, tomorrow is a lie. But there is no intention to release Thulani. He is not for sale,” Ferreira told PowerSport.

“There is no truth. Thulani Hlatshwayo is not going anywhere. I had meetings with Dr Khoza about many things, but they did not approach us for Thulani. We extended with Tyson. He is not for sale. He is our captain.”

