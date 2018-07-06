Furman comments on United’s bad season

Furman explained the challenges they faced with having to fight to avoid relegation.

“Last season brought mixed feelings to us,” Furman said. “We won the MTN8 and reached the final of the CAF Confederation Cup. But we also struggled towards the end and found ourselves in an unfamiliar position. That’s where family played an important role. It was important to have a good support structure at home to weather the storm. I had that with Natasha and I am sure that the boys also had that which is what helped us finish strong,” Furman was quoted by IOL.

“Obviously we would like to forget the bad that happened last season but there were also some positives that we need to take to the new season,” Furman said. “We had an amazing run in the Confederations Cup. That campaign strengthened the bond and our mental strength because of the things that we had to overcome. We need to adopt that mind-set.

“We didn’t suddenly become a bad team overnight. It’s just that we were not prepared for what came after the Confederations Cup. We were drained after going all the way to the final and then we found ourselves having to play catch up in the league. It was difficult and that’s why we found ourselves in the position we were in towards the end of the season.”

