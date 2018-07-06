Sundowns to face Township Rollers in a friendly match

The game is set to take place at the National Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns are camping in Botswana as part of their pre-season preparations.
The two side have played against each other in the Caf Champions League before and will meet on Rollers home ground on Saturday July 7.
INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES
Township Rollers FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns
7th July (saturday), National Stadium at 15h30
MATCH TICKETS AVAILABLE
Southstand : P10
Northstand : P20
Pandastand : P30
Grandstand : P40
TICKETS AVAILABLE AT:
– CA Sales Office Complex, near Kgale Hill, Gaborone pic.twitter.com/VPnVUFBXF4
— Township Rollers FC (@rollersfc) 6 July 2018
