 
menu
PSL News 6.7.2018 03:16 pm

Sundowns to face Township Rollers in a friendly match

Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns will play against Botswana Premier league club Township Rollers.

The game is set to take place at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns are camping in Botswana as part of their pre-season preparations.

The two side have played against each other in the Caf Champions League before and will meet on Rollers home ground on Saturday July 7.

 

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mnguni gives Lakay advise on how to succeed at Sundowns   23.7.2018
Brockie likens first Sundowns goal to waiting for new born baby 23.7.2018
Tau happy to leave Brighton on loan 22.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.