Sundowns to face Township Rollers in a friendly match

The game is set to take place at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns are camping in Botswana as part of their pre-season preparations.

The two side have played against each other in the Caf Champions League before and will meet on Rollers home ground on Saturday July 7.

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES

Township Rollers FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns

7th July (saturday), National Stadium at 15h30 MATCH TICKETS AVAILABLE

Southstand : P10

Northstand : P20

Pandastand : P30

Grandstand : P40 TICKETS AVAILABLE AT:

– CA Sales Office Complex, near Kgale Hill, Gaborone pic.twitter.com/VPnVUFBXF4 — Township Rollers FC (@rollersfc) 6 July 2018

