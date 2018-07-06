 
menu
PSL News 6.7.2018 01:10 pm

Chiefs and Pirates target  ‘not for sale’

Lazarous Kambole

Lazarous Kambole

Zambian club Zesco United have confirmed that few South African clubs are interested in their star striker Lazarus Kambole.

Kambole is said to have attracted interest from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates following his good displays during the Cosafa Cup.

Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga is flattered by the interest in the player, but insists that they cannot let Kambole go in this transfer window.

READ: Sundowns close in on Rantie

“They are a number of teams especially from South Africa and the Middle East interested in him,” Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga was quoted as saying by Lusaka Times.

“But what we have told all of them is we are competing in the league and we are also competing in the Champions League and we wouldn’t want to sell our best players right now.

READ: Mahlambi tipped to replace Tau at Sundowns

“What we have told them is; talk to us in December.”

Kombole has scored six goals for Chipolopolo since getting his first national team call up in January.

ALSO READ: Former Chiefs striker returns to Zambia

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Dax set to join Chiefs this week? 23.7.2018
Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi 23.7.2018
Sundowns win Shell Helix Ultra Cup 21.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.