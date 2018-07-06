Chiefs and Pirates target  ‘not for sale’

Kambole is said to have attracted interest from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates following his good displays during the Cosafa Cup.

Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga is flattered by the interest in the player, but insists that they cannot let Kambole go in this transfer window.

“They are a number of teams especially from South Africa and the Middle East interested in him,” Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga was quoted as saying by Lusaka Times.

“But what we have told all of them is we are competing in the league and we are also competing in the Champions League and we wouldn’t want to sell our best players right now.

“What we have told them is; talk to us in December.”

Kombole has scored six goals for Chipolopolo since getting his first national team call up in January.

