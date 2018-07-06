 
Ajax part ways with Losper after 17 years

Toriq Losper of Ajax Cape Town

Toriq Losper of Ajax Cape Town (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Ajax Cape Town on Thursday announced that the club and Toriq ‘Tokkie’ Losper have mutually agreed to part company.

The Urban Warriors Youth Academy graduate joined the club as a nine-year-old and following an impressive rise up the ranks, the midfielder duly made his top-flight debut in the 2011/12 season.

The 2012-13 Ajax Cape Town Young Player of the Season showed great determination in reaching 100 appearances for the club late last season following a 14-month layoff due to injury.

The 26-year-old found the back of the net on 10 occasions for the club.

The club said in a statement: “Everyone at Ikamva would like to thank Toriq for all the memories and his service to the club over the past 17 years, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

