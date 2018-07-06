 
PSL News 6.7.2018 11:15 am

Leopards close in on former Pirates defender

Black Leopards' coach Joel Masutha. ©Chris Ricco/Backpagepix

Black Leopards are expected to add two experienced players to their squad by next week.

Former Orlando Pirates defender Ayanda Gcaba and ex-Polokwane City defender Thabiso Semenya have been training with the Polokwane-based side for over a week and have impressed the club’s technical team.

Lidoda Duvha are expected to make the final decision on the duo joining the club soon.

“They have been training with the team for a while now, and they are doing very well,” Leopards coach Joel Masutha told Phakaaathi.

“I think by tomorrow (Saturday) we will make the final decision on signing them or not, but they have done very well since joining us here to train.

“They look good so far and it’s promising for them.”

