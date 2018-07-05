No Eymael for Chiefs, opts to stay with Stars

Speaking to Phakaaathi on Thursday afternoon just after he had arrived in Bethlehem, Eymael made it clear he was not leaving Ea Lla Koto.

“(Not) This question again? I said something and some people thought I was arrogant. But I was not being arrogant nor disrespectful… I said that if nothing happens during the holidays I will come back here and I am a man of my word. My chairman just came in, do you want me to put the phone on (speaker mode) so he can hear this question too? I said I am coming back and I am here now,” he said.

READ: Baxter comments on Chiefs’ search for a coach

Eymael was already at his office planning Thursday afternoon’s session even before meeting with club chairman as he wants to ensure an even better campaign for the club who have always had potential to be giants of local football.

“I just arrived now. I had surgery and had to delay coming back. But I was monitoring things and sending the training schedule to my assistant through email. I have heard that the guys are training very well.

“I have a few players coming in that we will have a look at. We will give them a few training sessions so I can assess them. There are a few others still coming.

“I will also speak to Mthembu to hear what he wants and what we can come up with,” added Eymael.

READ: Organisers call on Chiefs to name coach

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.