Sundowns defender wants European move

This was revealed by coach Pitso Mosimane during an interview with Power FM.

“Bangaly wants to go to Europe. Ivorians in Europe have a good name and he wants to play in Europe,” said Mosimane.

The Ivorian defender has been with Sundowns for three seasons.

“If the chance comes and the deal suits both clubs then we will let him go, it will open a foreign spot.”

Mosimane confirmed that the club will make more signings to strengthen the squad should more of their players decided to leave.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.