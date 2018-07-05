Player exodus expected at Pirates

The Buccaneers have been busy during the current transfer period, signing nine new players.

Pirates signed Brilliant Khuzwayo, Abel Mabaso, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Paseka Mako, Linda Mntambo, Asavela Mbekile, Vincent Pule, Ben Motshwari and Meshack Maphangule.

“We have to reduce our squad. That is a given but we will make a proper announcement as to who is staying and who is leaving,” Khoza told IOL.

Asked if they were done in the market, Khoza said: “I don’t know.”

Bucs are expected to release the likes of Thamsanqa Gabuza, Thamsanqa Sangweni, Nkosinathi Mthiyane, Thabo Matlaba, Phetso Maphanga, Issa Sarr, Mpho Makola and Wayne Sandilands, who all struggled for game time last season.

