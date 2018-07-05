English club tables final offer for Percy Tau

According to reports, Brighton have made a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ offer to Sundowns after months of negotiations.

Brighton had originally offered R45 million for the 24-year-old forward but have now raised their offer to R50 million after Sundowns rejected the initial offer.

Sundowns are said to be looking for R70 million for Tau.

The Brazilians have confirmed that they would allow Tau to leave if a club makes the right offer.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.