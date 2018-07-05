 
PSL News 5.7.2018 09:59 am

English club tables final offer for Percy Tau

Percy Tau during the 2018 World Cup qualifier football match between South Africa and Burkina Faso at Soccer City. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)



English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion have made a final offer to Mamelodi Sundowns for the Bafana Bafana striker.

According to reports, Brighton have made a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ offer to Sundowns after months of negotiations.

Brighton had originally offered R45 million for the 24-year-old forward but have now raised their offer to R50 million after Sundowns rejected the initial offer.

Sundowns are said to be looking for R70 million for Tau.

The Brazilians have confirmed that they would allow Tau to leave if a club makes the right offer.

