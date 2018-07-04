Seema happy to stay on as Komphela’s assistant

Komphela’s appointment as Celtic coach sparked rumours of changes in the club’s technical department. However the former Kaizer Chiefs coach will not bringing his own backroom staff as reported.

Seema and John Maduka will assist Komphela while Simon Gopane remains the club’s goalkeeper coach.

“There are no changes really, I’m still here as part of the technical team along with Maduka and Gopane,” Seema told Vodacom Soccer.

“Stories that the new coach is coming with his own people are not true and it was never mentioned to us by our management.

“We are grateful with this opportunity given to us by the club to continue learning from coach Komphela as young coaches.

“Our preseason has started very well and we are assessing the squad with our new coach to see where we need to reinforce it.”

