Pirates duo complete NFD switch

TS Sporting boss Slungu Thobela is delighted with his club’s new acquisitions.

“We are happy to welcome these two boys to the club we are very confident that they will help us in the upcoming season,” Thobela told the Pirates website.

“I am grateful for the opportunity granted to me by both clubs – it means a lot to me and my career. The NFD is very competitive, this is going to help me gain more experience and elevate my aspirations of becoming a professional player for Orlando Pirates senior team.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.