 
menu
PSL News 4.7.2018 02:39 pm

Pirates duo complete NFD switch

Reanetse Ramatlapeng, Slungu Thobela and Thobela Sikhakhane.

Reanetse Ramatlapeng, Slungu Thobela and Thobela Sikhakhane.

Orlando Pirates’ Multichoice Diski side duo Reanetse Ramatlapeng and Thobela Sikhakhane will spend next season at newly promoted National First Division club TS Sporting.

TS Sporting boss Slungu Thobela is delighted with his club’s new acquisitions.

“We are happy to welcome these two boys to the club we are very confident that they will help us in the upcoming season,” Thobela told the Pirates website.

“I am grateful for the opportunity granted to me by both clubs – it means a lot to me and my career. The NFD is very competitive, this is going to help me gain more experience and elevate my aspirations of becoming a professional player for Orlando Pirates senior team.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Pirates legend denies joining NFD side 20.7.2018
Pirates confirm interest in Zesco striker 19.7.2018
City confirm Mthembu signing   19.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.