Wits to make more signings after snapping up Motupa

Motupa’s move to Wits came as a surprise because he was unveiled as a Chippa United player last month.

“The preseason training is going well, it’s fantastic. We signed players and we are looking to sign few more,” Wits coach Gavin Hunt told Phakaaathi.

“Gift is here with us, he is already training with the team.”

The Clever Boys have also signed Bantu Mzwakali, Mxolisi Machupu and Brighton Mhlongo during the current transfer window.

