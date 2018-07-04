 
menu
PSL News 4.7.2018 12:10 pm

Sundowns to punish Tau for missing preseason camp – report

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau

Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly planning on punishing star striker Percy Tau for absconding from training.

Tau has reportedly accused Sundowns of blocking his move overseas and has stayed away from the club’s pre-season training in protest.

According to Isolezwe, Sundowns are still negotiating with clubs that are interested in signing the Bafana Bafana striker.

“The club is still talking to his manager and all the parties that are involved in making a decision about his future,” the source was quoted by Isolezwe.

“From what I understand he is still not back at training.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mnguni gives Lakay advise on how to succeed at Sundowns   23.7.2018
Brockie likens first Sundowns goal to waiting for new born baby 23.7.2018
Tau happy to leave Brighton on loan 22.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.