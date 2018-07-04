Sundowns to punish Tau for missing preseason camp – report

Tau has reportedly accused Sundowns of blocking his move overseas and has stayed away from the club’s pre-season training in protest.

According to Isolezwe, Sundowns are still negotiating with clubs that are interested in signing the Bafana Bafana striker.

“The club is still talking to his manager and all the parties that are involved in making a decision about his future,” the source was quoted by Isolezwe.

“From what I understand he is still not back at training.”

