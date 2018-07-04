Tau can be better if he improves finishing – Ndlanya

“As much as Percy is a very good player, there is room for improvement and that applies to every player in the world. He can still work on his finishing. I feel that had he been a better finisher he could have easily scored 30 goals last season. He does well when it comes to getting into the right spaces and positioning himself and that is a great trait for an attacker,” Ndlanya told Phakaaathi.

“He has a big heart. You can see how he runs at defenders. He is fearless. He is one of the very few players in the Premiership who is not scared and always plays with a lot boldness. He has his way of beating defenders. He can take on three or four of them and create chances for his team-mates or score himself,” he added.

Tau could well be on his way to Europe, with English Premier League side Brighton reported as suitors for the 24-year-old, and Ndlanya – who has played in Turkey – offers a word of advice to Tau should his move materialise.

“It is good for our country and for him to go overseas. He is very humble and he works hard. If the move does happen, he will need to work on his aggression. In England you will find defenders who are bullies.

“We need to remember that they will sign him as a striker and they will need him to work on his finishing,” said Ndlanya.

He continued: “I don’t know the method of training when it comes to training the strikers at Sundowns but I think they must work on his finishing. As much as you are a good player, scoring is an art. Look at Lionel Messi, he does not kill the keeper, he just passes it into the net.”

