Amajita squad for Zambia friendly announced

The match is part of Amajita’s preparations for the upcoming 2019 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations third round first-leg qualifier clash against Malawi.

Amajita assemble for camp on Friday and travel to Lusaka on the same day. They will face the host nation two days later at the Nkoloma Stadium.

The South Africans will return home on Monday and travel to Rustenburg to continue preparation for the Malawi clash scheduled for Sunday, July 15 at the Moruleng Stadium, with a 3 pm kick-off.

Amajita got by in the first round of qualifiers before sauntering past Mozambique with an impressive 4-1 aggregate scoreline to reach the third and final stage of the qualifiers.

The winners of this round will automatically qualify for the 2019 Afcon, set to take place in Niger from February 24 to March 10 where the top four national sides to represent Africa at the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup will be decided.

The Amajita squad:

Goalkeepers: Khulekani Kubheka (Mamelodi Sundowns), Glen Baartjies Mamelodi Sundowns (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Thabo Moloisane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Keenan Abrahams (Ajax Cape Town), Keith Groeneveld (Standard Liege, Belgium), Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu), Reece Vetter (Randburg FC), Malebogo Modise (Mamelodi Sundowns), Givemore Khupe (Bidvest Wits), Thabo Mokoena (Kaizer Chiefs), Bradley Cross (Bidvest Wits)

Midfielders: Jesse Donn (Ubuntu FC), Siphesihle Mkhize (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mfanafikile Dlamini (Golden Arrows), Keagan Mitchell (Black Aces), Duncan Adonis (Cape Town City), Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Tashreeq Matthews (Ajax Cape Town), Kobamelo Kodisang (Bidvest Wits), Promise Mkhuma (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khanyisile Mayo (SuperSport United), Wiseman Meyiwa (Kaizer Chiefs)

Strikers: Shungu Dutiro (Bidvest Wits), Lyle Foster (Orlando Pirates), Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates)

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.