PSL News 3.7.2018 04:13 pm

Chiefs goalkeeper ready to fight for game time

Bruce Bvuma ,Itumeleng Khune and Brylon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs at Chiefs Village in Naturena (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs young goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma is gearing up for the new season and to fight for game time with Itumeleng Khune, Virgil Vries and Brylon Petersen.

The young goalkeeper will be enjoying his second season with the first team after he was promoted from the club’s development structures.

“It’s tough, but I am enjoying it,” Bvuma told the club’s website.

“There is a healthy competition for places.”

Chiefs signed experienced Namibian goalkeeper Virgil Vries after he was released by Baroka FC.

“Virgil is bringing in a lot of experience,” Bvuma continues. “He’s a good goalkeeper. We are all helping each other.”

