Chiefs goalkeeper ready to fight for game time

The young goalkeeper will be enjoying his second season with the first team after he was promoted from the club’s development structures.

“It’s tough, but I am enjoying it,” Bvuma told the club’s website.

“There is a healthy competition for places.”

Chiefs signed experienced Namibian goalkeeper Virgil Vries after he was released by Baroka FC.

“Virgil is bringing in a lot of experience,” Bvuma continues. “He’s a good goalkeeper. We are all helping each other.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.