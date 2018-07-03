Argentinean striker joins AmaZulu teammates at training

Tade was acquired by Usuthu towards the end of last season, but the striker had to finish the season with Auckland City.

“Our argentine striker is in the team now training with the rest of the squad, we just came back so everything is being worked on this week,” AmaZulu media officer Brilliat Mkhathini told Phakaaathi.

“Management will discuss some players’ contract and a way forward this week, so I can’t comment on any new signings or the club possibly assessing any players,” he added.

