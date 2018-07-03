 
PSL News 3.7.2018 02:36 pm

Argentinean striker joins AmaZulu teammates at training

AmaZulu FC celebrates during the Absa Premiership match between Supersport United and AmaZulu FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 31, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Argentinean striker Emiliano Tade has travelled to South Africa this week to join his new teammates in Durban to prepare for the upcoming season.

Tade was acquired by Usuthu towards the end of last season, but the striker had to finish the season with Auckland City.

“Our argentine striker is in the team now training with the rest of the squad, we just came back so everything is being worked on this week,” AmaZulu media officer Brilliat Mkhathini told Phakaaathi.

“Management will discuss some players’ contract and a way forward this week, so I can’t comment on any new signings or the club possibly assessing any players,” he added.

