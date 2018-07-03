Former Chiefs star backs Ntshangase to shine in No. 10

Ntshangase didn’t enjoy a lot of game time last season after joining the Soweto giants from Baroka FC. However, Nkosi is confident Ntshangase will live up to expectations in the upcoming season.

“Traditionally, it’s players of his profile that are given No 10. His style of play warrants that he gets this jersey. He has the flair, he plays attractive football,” Nkosi told The Sowetan.

“Obviously, the important thing for him is to produce good results for the team. Everyone is expecting him to influence how the team plays.”

“One thing he has to know is that he must have the right concept of using his skills. Many players who have his attributes tend to have the wrong concept of how to play, especially in relation to the modern style of play. He must help Chiefs become dangerous when they attack, that’s the element he needs to work on.

“His job as a playmaker is to dictate how the team must play. He must not have 100 touches and stand on the ball. Ntshangase must make the team effective and I trust his capabilities,” noted Nkosi.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.