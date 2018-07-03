 
PSL News 3.7.2018 12:07 pm

Ajax reacts to Tendai Ndoro ruling

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ari Efstathiou, CEO of Ajax Cape Town (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Ajax Cape Town CEO Ari Efstathiou says the club is ‘naturally very pleased’ about the outcome of the judgement that ruled in their favour in the Tendai Ndoro saga.

On Monday, South Gauteng judge Denise Fisher ruled in favour of Ajax and set aside the ruling by arbitrator William Mokhari’s verdict to dock points from the Urban Warriors.

The ruling meant Ajax were officially reinstated in the Absa Premiership, with the results of the promotion/relegation play-offs now invalid.

“Ajax Cape Town are naturally very pleased with Judge Fisher’s ruling to set aside Advocate Mokhari’s award,” Efstathiou said.

“The club will make further comment once full clarity on Judge Fisher’s judgement is received from its legal team,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) said it acknowledged the judgement of Judge Fisher.

“The judgement and advice of the League’s advisors will be considered by the PSL Executive Committee, and the appropriate steps will be taken in due course,” said the PSL in a statement.

