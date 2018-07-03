PSL acknowledges court findings on Ndoro matter

Fisher overrode Advocate William Mokhari’s earlier ruling that the Cape team should be demoted to the National First Division after being docked seven points from the games in which Tendai Ndoro had played; the Zimbabwean’s participation called into question after it emerged he went against Fifa rules and played for three clubs in one season.

READ: Court rules in favour of Ajax in Ndoro case

According to Fisher, her reason for overruling Mokhari’s decision was because only Fifa has the jurisdiction to rule on the matter.

The PSL released the following statement:

The Premier Soccer League has noted the judgement handed down by Judge Fisher in the Johannesburg High Court today (Monday).

The relief that was sought from the Court was the setting aside of Advocate Mokhari SC’s misconduct award together with orders that Ajax Cape Town should be in the 15th position on the final League table, and that the Promotion Play-offs be set aside.

Judge Fisher set aside Advocate Mokhari’s award but declined to hand down the other relief sought. It is necessary for the League to properly consider the meaning and effect of the judgement before making any further comment on the matter.

The judgement and advice of the League’s advisors will be considered by the PSL Executive Committee and the appropriate steps will be taken in due course.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.