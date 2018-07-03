Agents clash over Pirates midfielder

Motshwari joined Pirates from Bidvest Wits during the current transfer period.

The former Clever Boys midfielder is said to have allowed another agent to hijack the Pirates deal from an agent that helped him to initiate it.

“He (Motshwari) was working with an agent named Sizwe Ntshangase,” a source was quoted by Isolezwe.

“Once he was unveiled at Pirates he showed up with Palesa Mkhize who is from Randfontein, the area that he comes from.

“Its not clear which agent was responsible for him signing for Pirates. Some were led to believe that Motshwari was working with Mkhize from the beginning but later stopped working together.”

