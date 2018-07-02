Mugeyi warns players about big money transfers

Mugeyi says players should value game time over a big pay cheque.

A number of players were linked with moves away from their current clubs in the transfer window.

Curtberht Malajila is set to leave Mamelodi Sundowns having spent a lot of time on the bench last season.

Another player that is in demand is Siphesihle Ndlovu from Maritzburg United. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is an admirer of the young midfielder.

“Sometimes you need to forget the money and think about what you are doing to your career by going there,” Mugeyi told Phakaaathi.

“In my day you need to look at what happened to the last players that joined, learn from that, you could tell what could happened to you.

“You need to consider that, I am happy at my current club, they money I have is enough to take care of myself, I have a place in the squad and you can grow to be a better player next season and develop in to a better player.”

