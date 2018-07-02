Nomvethe to discuss future plans with AmaZulu management

Nomvethe signed a one-year contract with the club at the start of the 2017/18 season.

The former Bafana Bafana player could be given a new role in the team should he decided not to play next season.

“He is not sure if he is calling time on his career or not, and that will be discussed this week,” Usuthu’s media officer Brilliat Mkhathini told Phakaaathi.

“Our GM came back this week, and they will sit and discuss a way forward for him. If he calls time on his career, he will still be part of us.

“He will still be doing something within the team.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.