 
menu
PSL News 2.7.2018 01:47 pm

Former Chiefs striker trains with Leopards

Lewis Macha (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Lewis Macha (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Lewis Macha has surfaced at Black Leopards.

Macha was released by Baroka FC after failing to live up to expectations having joined the Limpopo outfit from Amakhosi at the beginning of last season.

“Leopards have a lot of players right now at their training grounds,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“Macha is one of the players at training.

“Macha is trying to get a contract to stay in the Absa Premiership. The fact that he doesn’t have a contract will work in his favour and he is fit.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Dax set to join Chiefs this week? 23.7.2018
Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi 23.7.2018
Sundowns win Shell Helix Ultra Cup 21.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.