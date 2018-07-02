Wits make changes to squad ahead of next season

The Students went into the 2017/18 campaign as defending league champions, but spent a large part of the season in and about the relegation zone before managing a 13th place finish.

They’ve lost one key player in the off-season after attacking midfielder Vicent Pule was signed by Orlando Pirates, with Ben Motshwari also joining the Buccaneers.

Veteran striker Eleazar Rodgers has moved to Free State Stars and another forward in James Keene will play at SuperSport next season. Two other players with vast experience – defenders Bongani Khumalo and Nazeer Allie also look set to leave after their contracts ended, with Allie linked strongly to Maritzburg United.

Bafana Bafana centre-back and captain Thulani Hlatshwayo meanwhile, continues to be linked with a move to Pirates, although so far this has mainly been speculation.

On the other hand, the Braamfontein-based club have made several recruits, including Bantu Mzwakali, Mxolisi Macuphu (both from Chippa United) and goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo (who was acquired from Pirates having spent the second half of last season on loan at Chippa).

Mzwakali, an Ajax development product, and the well-travelled Macuphu, who revived his career at Jomo Cosmos, will offer the Clever Boys attacking impetus in attack and could fill the space created by Pule’s departure.

Central defender Robyn Johannes is also on the way to Wits after having had a superb season for Cape Town City and he could prove a key man for the Clever Boys.

Although not announced by the club yet, Namibian international Deon Hotto is expected to come in from Bloemfontein Celtic, as is Buyani Sali, whose contract at Chippa has come to an end. Sali would offer industry in central midfield while the versatile and hard-running Hotto would provide several options to coach Gavin Hunt.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.