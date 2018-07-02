Maritzburg not keen on Mashamaite

This comes after reports emerged over the weekend that Maritzburg want to sign the former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United defender.

“We don’t get involved in speculations. For the record, there’s no interest in Mashamaite, chances of us signing him are absolutely zero,” Kadodia told the Sunday World.

Mashamaite is currently a free agent after he was released by SuperSport at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old made just four league appearances for Matsatsantsa a Pitori last season.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.