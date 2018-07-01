Confusion mounts over Chiefs’ Madagascan signing

Kaizer Chiefs announced the signing of Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana last week, only for his previous club to dispute the deal.

Amakhosi, who recently signed Khama Billiat from Mamelodi Sundowns, also announced the arrival of three new players this week in goalkeeper Virgil Vries, ABC Motsepe league left-back Letlhogonolo Mirwa, and Andrianarimanana, the player of the tournament at the Cosafa Cup earlier this month.

But the signing of Andrianarimanana is being called into question by Fosa Juniors FC, the team he last represented.

Fosa spokesman Ando Harivola has suggested that Amakhosi dealt directly with the player rather than addressing his club.

“We knew that some people from Kaizer Chiefs spoke directly to the player [at the Cosafa Cup] about a transfer and we said to him‚ ‘OK‚ we cannot keep you here‚ we know for your career it is good to be at a big club like Kaizer Chiefs’‚” Harivola told the Sowetan.

“But we said to him‚ tell the Chiefs people that they should get in contact with us and we can work on a proposal. We heard nothing‚ and then even wrote an email to Chiefs‚ telling them that we are open to talks if they want to sign the player. Still to this day we have not had a response.

“Then we saw on the club website that he had been signed. We asked the player‚ how is it possible that you are now a player for Chiefs? Have you signed any contract? He said he had not signed a formal contract‚ only a letter which was a proposal. But we will keep our word to the player‚ who has a contract with us until 2020.”

It was reported that Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung acted under the belief that Andrianarimanana, or ‘Dax’ as he is also known, was a free agent as the game is not fully professional in Madagascar.

Harivola disputed this by saying a handful of clubs in his country are paying their players, with Andrianarimanana amongst those.

He says, however, his club will remain open to doing business with Chiefs if ‘proper procedures’ are followed.

In a subsequent interview, Motaung refuted the claims and says that everything was done above board.

The club is yet to issue any official word on the matter.

