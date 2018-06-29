Celtic sign Platinum Stars defender

Bloemfontein Celtic have announced the signing of Ryan de Jongh.

De Jongh was with Roger de Sa’s Platinum Stars which was relegated after falling out of the relegation/promotional playoffs.

Celtic have signed the defender on a three-year deal.

The left back will remain in South Africa’s top flight football after Dikwena went down. De Jongh joined Dikwena from National First Division campaigners Jomo Cosmos two seasons ago.

