PSL News 29.6.2018 11:48 am

Celtic sign Platinum Stars defender

RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 12: Siphiwe Mnguni of Platinum Stars on his back and Ryan de Jongh of Platinum Stars praying as jubilant platinum stars players and staff after the final whistle declared them winners of the match during the Absa Premiership match between Platinum Stars and Bidvest Wits at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein Celtic have signed Ryan de Jongh on a three-year deal.

Bloemfontein Celtic have announced the signing of Ryan de Jongh.

De Jongh was with Roger de Sa’s Platinum Stars which was relegated after falling out of the relegation/promotional playoffs.

Celtic have signed the defender on a three-year deal.

The left back will remain in South Africa’s top flight football after Dikwena went down. De Jongh joined Dikwena from National First Division campaigners Jomo Cosmos two seasons ago.

