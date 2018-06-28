 
menu
PSL News 28.6.2018 03:07 pm

Khumalo steps down as Baroka technical director

Doctor Khumalo coach of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Bloemfontein Celtic at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 28, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Doctor Khumalo coach of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Bloemfontein Celtic at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 28, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Doctor Khumalo has resigned as the technical director at Baroka FC.

Khumalo’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane confirmed to Phakaaathi that Khumalo is stepping down from his position as Baroka’s technical director.

The Chiefs legend joined Baroka FF at the start of the 2017/2018 season after he left Chiefs where he was part of the technical team for the development side.

Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele was quoted as saying the club’s new coach Wedson Nyirenda will select the technical team he would like to work with when questioned about Khumalo’s future at the club.

Khumalo was appointed to help former coach Kgoloko Thobejane with building a team that can compete in the Absa Premiership.

The Chiefs legend has expressed his desire to return to Amakhosi if the chairman offers him a job.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Tshabalala backs Solinas to succeed at Chiefs 20.7.2018
Motupa opens up about his surprise move to Wits 19.7.2018
Sundowns unveil new kit 19.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.