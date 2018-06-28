We did everything correctly and Dax is ours – Motaung

Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana’s Madagascan club threw a dampener on the deal when they announced that they knew nothing of the proposed move, but the Amakhosi football manager says there’s nothing to be worried about.

Fosa Juniors released a statement on Wednesday morning where they pleaded ignorance of Amakhosi’s offer or signing of their star midfielder. Amakhosi announced Andrianarimanana last week.

“Following recent speculation in the media regarding the transfer of Andrianarimado to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa we would like to put it on record that the latter club have not approached Fosa Juniors for a transfer and no transfer has been signed between the two clubs,” the statement read.

“We however remain open to any serious offers respecting the procedures for the international transfer of players,” read the statement from the Madagascar club.

But Motaung remains unworried and confident that they did everything correctly.

“The transaction was done properly and above board and if they have a problem they know the procedures to follow,” said Motaung.

“We have signed the player. He was a free agent and doesn’t belong to any club,” said Motaung.

