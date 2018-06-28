Former Sundowns goalkeeper backs Vries to succeed at Chiefs

Vries agreed to a three-year deal with Chiefs after leaving Baroka FC at the end of the season.

“Yeah, this one is tricky because they are not used to buying keepers, but I believe they have a plan for that,” Tlale told Goal.

“Look, for me, you know, as a goalkeeper, it’s difficult because this is not just a position – it’s special,” he said.

“I think Khune will remain as the number one, and Vries is signed to provide cover in case of injuries because it will not be easy to replace Khune,” he continued.

“Personally, I don’t see any issues with Chiefs signing him. Although Khune is experienced and quality, he will need cover, but I am not saying Vries does not deserve to play for Chiefs,” said the 51-year-old.

“But it was different with Khuzwayo. It was not easy for him to beat Khune for the number one spot, but it was also not good to keep him on the bench, and I believe he will play at Pirates now, and he will make it into the national team,” said the former Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper.

“They will compete for the number one jersey at Bafana. We know he did well when he came on when Khune was not available,” added the former Bucs keeper.

“Vries is good, and we cannot comment on why they signed him, but he will also learn from Khune at Chiefs,” explained the 1996 African champion.

“I am sure he will not be at Chiefs for a long time, and that will allow the two young keepers in Bvuma and Petersen to take the role of being number one,” said the Kroonstad-born legend.

“I remember talking to Bobby about Khune. I told him this boy must be the number one. He said I was in a hurry and rushing him, but he came back to me and said you were right because he has what it takes to be a leader,” recalled Tlale.

“It is a highlight for Namibian football and personally for Vries to join Chiefs. I hope he will use this opportunity to learn and share with the youngsters at Chiefs,” concluded the former Roses United coach.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.