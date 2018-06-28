Sundowns and Chiefs clash over Chawapiwa

The Baroka FC forward is linked with a move away from the Limpopo-based club.

Chiefs were the first club to submit the offer for Chawapiwa to Baroka, but Sundowns have also submitted an offer after losing Khama Billiat to Chiefs.

Chawapiwa has three years left on his contract with Baroka FC. Interested parties would have to buy him off the contract for a fee worth R3.5 million, according to Isolezwe.

“Both teams are interested in signing the player, but it looks like Chiefs are favourites,” a source was quoted by Isolezwe.

“Last season, Chawapiwa said he would like to follow in Knowledge Musona’s footsteps playing for Chiefs.”

