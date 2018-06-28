 
menu
PSL News 28.6.2018 12:39 pm

Sundowns and Chiefs clash over Chawapiwa

Talent Chawapiwa of Baroka FC (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Talent Chawapiwa of Baroka FC (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns have joined the race for Talent Chawapiwa’s signature.

The Baroka FC forward is linked with a move away from the Limpopo-based club.

Chiefs were the first club to submit the offer for Chawapiwa to Baroka, but Sundowns have also submitted an offer after losing Khama Billiat to Chiefs.

Chawapiwa has three years left on his contract with Baroka FC. Interested parties would have to buy him off the contract for a fee worth R3.5 million, according to Isolezwe.

“Both teams are interested in signing the player, but it looks like Chiefs are favourites,” a source was quoted by Isolezwe.

“Last season, Chawapiwa said he would like to follow in Knowledge Musona’s footsteps playing for Chiefs.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mnguni gives Lakay advise on how to succeed at Sundowns   23.7.2018
Brockie likens first Sundowns goal to waiting for new born baby 23.7.2018
Tau happy to leave Brighton on loan 22.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.