Pirates coach gives dancing Chabalala new role

Chabalala will be in charge of “activation” ahead of each training session at Rand Stadium in the new season.

This comes after a video of the defender dancing in his hometown of Giyani was posted on social media.

Micho viewed the video on social media and assigned the defender the new task.

Chabalala was linked with a move away from the club as the Buccaneers prepare for the 2018/19 season. The fullback was loaned out to Chippa United in the last half of the 2016/2017 season after spending most of it on the bench.

“Our own Justice CHABALALA with his top dancing qualities will be now every morning in charge of activation prior to training sessions just to turn us on ahead of season,” read a tweet from the Pirates coach.

Our own Justice CHABALALA with his top dancing qualities will be now every morning in charge of activation prior to training sessions just to turn us on ahead of season….. https://t.co/kmCsRBx64i — MICHOcoach (@michocoach) 24 June 2018

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.