 
menu
PSL News 28.6.2018 10:28 am

Sundowns sign Venezuelan striker

Mamelodi Sundowns new signing José Alí Meza.

Mamelodi Sundowns new signing José Alí Meza.

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Venezuelan striker José Alí Meza.

Meza was linked with a move to the Absa Premiership Champions from Oriente Petrolero in Bolivia.

Sundowns approached the club with an offer for the player last month as they looked to strengthen their striking department with the imminent departure of Percy Tau and Khama Billiat’s contract expiring at the end of the season.

Petrolero’s chairman José Ernesto Álvarez confirmed the club had sold the striker to a South African club.

Meza is the second player from the Bolivian league to join Sundowns after the Brazilians signed Gaston Sirino last season from Club Bolívar.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mnguni gives Lakay advise on how to succeed at Sundowns   23.7.2018
Brockie likens first Sundowns goal to waiting for new born baby 23.7.2018
Tau happy to leave Brighton on loan 22.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.