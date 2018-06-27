Da Gama ropes in Fransman to strengthen Highlands’ spine

The Lions of the North will make their comeback in the elite division after a one season stay in the National First Division.

Da Gama has so far recruited seasoned defender Bevan Fransman, who will be expected to lead his defence this coming season.

“If you look at it, Mothobi Mvala played in the Olympics with me and he has played against Neymar. He has played in the Premiership. Tapuwa Kapini has played for more than 10 years in the Premiership. Bevan Fransmans, who we just brought in, has been playing consistently,” he told Phakaaathi.

“If you look at Fransmans’ age and you compare him to other defenders his age, he has played more and he is remarkable, that’s why we brought him in. We still have Moeketsi Sekola. We have a strong spine. In every position there is one senior player there and that is going to help us. We are very happy that have role models like Kapini and Mvala who continuously encourage the youngsters and that has been one of the reason why we have had success,” Da Gama added.

In his top-flight career that has spanned over a decade, Fransman has played for Kazier Chiefs, SuperSport United, Moroka Swallows, Bloemfontein Celtic, and recently Maritzburg United. The 34-year-old has also plied his trade in Israel for Maccabi Netanya and Hapoel Tel Aviv between 2008 and 2012.

