SuperSport invite Zimbabwean player for trial

United have expressed their interest in the player, and would like to take a closer look at him.

Makumbe is the second player that United have shown interest in from FC Platinum after they reportedly asked about Kevin Moyo’s availability for next season from the Zimbabwean club.

United are under the mentorship of former Warriors international Kaitane Tembo.

“SuperSport have written to us requesting to have Kelvin and Nigel on a two-week trial at their club. They will start training with them from July 3 to July 16,” FC Platinum media liaison officer Chido Chizondo told Soccer24 in Zimbabwe.

Nigel Makumbe has been invited for a two-week trial stint with South Africa’s Absa Premiership side SuperSport United. We will miss his services in our matches against Rhinos and @HerentalsFc.@SportsWritersZW @NetOneCellular @FCPlatinum @ChronicleZim pic.twitter.com/1Be1UD1l5F — Highlanders F.C Boss (@HighlanderBosso) 27 June 2018

