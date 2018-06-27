 
SuperSport invite Zimbabwean player for trial

Rodrick Kabwe of Ajax Cape Town takes a free kick as Teboho Mokoena of Supersport United makes the block during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United at Athlone Stadium on February 28, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United are expected to welcome FC Platinum player Nigel Makumbe for trial.

United have expressed their interest in the player, and would like to take a closer look at him.

Makumbe is the second player that United have shown interest in from FC Platinum after they reportedly asked about Kevin Moyo’s availability for next season from the Zimbabwean club.

United are under the mentorship of former Warriors international Kaitane Tembo.

“SuperSport have written to us requesting to have Kelvin and Nigel on a two-week trial at their club. They will start training with them from July 3 to July 16,” FC Platinum media liaison officer Chido Chizondo told Soccer24 in Zimbabwe.

