Sundowns striker linked with Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi announced the signing of Warriors forward Khama Billiat last week as he chose to join them once his contract at Masandawana expired. And it seems Amakhosi could well be looking to pair Billiat with Malajila next season.

Malajila, now 32, has seen his game time limited at Sundowns in the last few seasons. He spent the whole 2016/17 campaign on loan at Bidvest Wits. Chiefs are clearly looking to reinforce their striking department after another poor season in front of goal in the 2017/18 campaign.

“I thought he was going to be announced together with Billiat, I think there has been a snag in the negotiations but he could be at Amakhosi quite soon,” a source told Phakaaathi.

Motaung told the media at a Shell/Helix Ultra Cup briefing yesterday that they would be making more players announcements this week. Chiefs will play Sundowns in the pre-season competition on July 21 at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs have signed former Baroka FC and Maritzburg United goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

Vries, 29, replaces Brilliant Khuzwayo, who left Chiefs when his contract expired at the end of this season and has now signed with Orlando Pirates.

Namibian international Vries can expect to serve as a number two goalkeeper at Chiefs next season behind Bafana Bafana captain Itumeleng Khune.

