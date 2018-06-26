Orlando Pirates to trim squad

According to the club’s website, Pirates have 45 players in the squad, a number that includes players who were signed in recent weeks.

Pirates added Brilliant Khuzwayo, Vincent Pule, Ben Motshwari, Meshack Maphangule, Asavela Mbekile, Linda Mntambo, Abel Mabaso, Paseka Mako and Kudakwashe Mahachi to their squad.

A new technical team, comprising goalkeeper coach Andrew Sparkes, football analysis department team member Darian Wilken, head of performance Franck Plaine, coach Micho Sredojevic and Rhulani Mokoena, will decide which players they need for the upcoming season.

“As is tradition for most clubs during preseason, teams tend to begin their programmes with bloated squads. For the Buccaneers it will be no different,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“The current squad complement for the technical team to deal with sits at around 45. However, as the preseason progresses, the technical team will reduce the playing complement to a manageable number closer to the start of the 2018/19 season.”

“Before any work starts, we need to know at what level our players are at. This is a very important aspect of preseason because without knowing what level your players are, you may end up with a lot of injuries,” explained Warren Engelbrecht, the club’s sports scientist.

