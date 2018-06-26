The ‘arrogance’ of a Chiefs official chases coaches away – source

Chiefs have signed four players in the current transfer window, but they still struggle to find a coach to put together a starting XI that could bring Naturena back to its glory days.

According to Isolezwe, the Chiefs official in question has spoiled negotiations with potential coaches set to replace Steve Komphela by disrespecting them.

“The situation at Chiefs is difficult,” the source was quoted by Isolezwe.

“Coaches are not keen on joining the sides.

“One of the coaches that was earmarked for the job was Avram Grant, [and he] is heading to Greece after he lost interest because of the official.

“Luc Eymael was one coach who could join Chiefs, but because of his differences with the official there, he might not join them.”

