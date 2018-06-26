 
menu
local soccer 26.6.2018 11:37 am

I would love to have Baxter back at Chiefs – Motaung

Bobby Motaung with former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images)

Bobby Motaung with former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says he would welcome Stuart Baxter back at Naturena.

Motaung spoke to members of the media on Monday about the club’s search for a new coach.

The Chiefs official says he would like to have Baxter at Naturena for his second stint as the club’s mentor.

“We actually brought in some quality coaches. Unfortunately, the competition is stiff; three of the coaches we have interviewed have been snatched. We have got one or two more coaches we are finalising with. Hopefully once the preseason starts, we want to have our coach,” said Motaung.

“Luc Eymael, we have never spoken to him, I must be clear. Stuart has been linked with us. He’s a high-quality coach, high-level coach if he’s available,” said Motaung.

“I would love to have him [Baxter] definitely back with the team, as people know that he is a high-level coach, and he understands the squad. He will be hitting the ground running if it happens, but unfortunately he is with Safa now. He is a Safa coach,” concluded the football manager.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Dax set to join Chiefs this week? 23.7.2018
Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi 23.7.2018
Sundowns win Shell Helix Ultra Cup 21.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.