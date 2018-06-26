I would love to have Baxter back at Chiefs – Motaung

Motaung spoke to members of the media on Monday about the club’s search for a new coach.

The Chiefs official says he would like to have Baxter at Naturena for his second stint as the club’s mentor.

“We actually brought in some quality coaches. Unfortunately, the competition is stiff; three of the coaches we have interviewed have been snatched. We have got one or two more coaches we are finalising with. Hopefully once the preseason starts, we want to have our coach,” said Motaung.

“Luc Eymael, we have never spoken to him, I must be clear. Stuart has been linked with us. He’s a high-quality coach, high-level coach if he’s available,” said Motaung.

“I would love to have him [Baxter] definitely back with the team, as people know that he is a high-level coach, and he understands the squad. He will be hitting the ground running if it happens, but unfortunately he is with Safa now. He is a Safa coach,” concluded the football manager.

