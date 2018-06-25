 
PSL News 25.6.2018 02:51 pm

Gordinho set for Kaizer Chiefs return

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 24: Ryan Moon of Chiefs in action with Lorenzo Gordinho of Celtics during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium on February 24, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs are expected to have defender Lorenzo Gordinho back at Naturena ahead of next season.

Gordinho was loaned out of Bloemfontein Celtic in January by then Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.

Reports coming out of Celtic suggested the defender could stay at Siwelele, as the green and white outfit from Bloemfontein were keen on keeping him.

However, his agent Mike Makaab said the defender would return to Chiefs.

“We signed a 12-month loan contract with Celtic from Chiefs,” Makaab told Isolezwe.

“We agreed to 21 months because Celtic wouldn’t agree to six months. He was happy with the move because he didn’t get game time under Steve Komphela.

“I can confirm that Chiefs want him back at the club.

“We agreed with Celtic, and they said they wouldn’t stand in his way if he want to go back to Chiefs.”

