 
menu
PSL News 25.6.2018 11:24 am

Sundowns remain committed to Percy Tau’s move to Europe

Percy Tau of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Percy Tau of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns say they are still committed to helping star striker Percy Tau secure a move to Europe.

Tau is linked with a move away from Sundowns after helping the club claim their eighth Absa Premiership League title.

The Absa Premiership champions have released a statement committing to help Tau move overseas.

English Premier League side Brighton reportedly made an offer for £2.5 million (R44 million) to sign Tau.

Mamelodi Sundowns have stated on numerous occasions over the past 18 months that they were committed to ensuring Percy Tau played and pursued his career in Europe.

“We have been saddened by misrepresentations and false statements in the media concerning discussions for Percy Tau to play in Europe,” Sundowns said.

“Mamelodi Sundowns will not engage and discuss in public and with the media. Confidential negotiations are currently under way with several interested European clubs for Percy Tau to play in Europe.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mnguni gives Lakay advise on how to succeed at Sundowns   23.7.2018
Brockie likens first Sundowns goal to waiting for new born baby 23.7.2018
Tau happy to leave Brighton on loan 22.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.